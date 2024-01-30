Wrapped TRON Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.90 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion and $1.87 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,144,278,915 coins and its circulating supply is 88,144,209,121 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,146,752,000.40327 with 88,146,708,983.61267 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11233328 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,775,865.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

