Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.30 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001256 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $19.30 billion and $19,473.33 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,571,363,488 coins and its circulating supply is 35,423,523,982 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,571,363,488.231 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.55060388 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $20,477.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

