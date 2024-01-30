Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $19.58 billion and $21,643.09 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Cardano alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,571,363,488 coins and its circulating supply is 35,423,531,178 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,571,363,488.231 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.55060388 USD and is up 9.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $20,477.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.