WOW-token (WOW) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.69

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $222.91 million and $1.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002558 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000559 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00022978 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005977 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
