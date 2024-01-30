Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.34. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

