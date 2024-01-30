Worldcoin (WLD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $136.87 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00006082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $317.77 million and approximately $136.87 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,265,477 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 119,957,342.02527905 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.38085934 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $54,226,000.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

