Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.000-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.78.

Shares of WWD traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.77. 195,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Woodward by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Woodward by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

