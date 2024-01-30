Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,037 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Trading Up 3.6 %

WOLF opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.