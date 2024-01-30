Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.75.

WTFC stock opened at $100.17 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

