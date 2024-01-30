Wintrust Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WTFCP stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

