Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WHLM stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.51.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

