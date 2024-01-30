Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
WHLM stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $23.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.51.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
