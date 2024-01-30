WhiteCoin Hits Market Cap of $33.60 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $33.60 million and $107,242.98 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00156782 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009145 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

