WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

