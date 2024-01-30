Wedbush Cuts Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target to $30.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $27.05. 141,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $400,040.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 646.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

