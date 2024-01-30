Wealthspire Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,235 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE NSC opened at $238.36 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

