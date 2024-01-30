Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,541,000 after buying an additional 549,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,286,000 after buying an additional 357,246 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,047,000 after purchasing an additional 229,696 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

