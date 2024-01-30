Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Sells 12,630 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 90.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 41.9% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 989 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.19 on Tuesday, hitting $626.04. The company had a trading volume of 654,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $602.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $561.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $636.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

