Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,782,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $297.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.04 and a 1 year high of $297.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

