Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,922 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

