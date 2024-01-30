Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

CTAS opened at $602.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $577.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $607.79.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.