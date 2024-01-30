W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $903.14

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $903.14 and last traded at $900.67, with a volume of 19084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $896.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $775.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $827.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $760.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

