Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

VZLA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vizsla Silver from C$2.65 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from C$2.85 to C$3.20 in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC set a C$2.80 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

