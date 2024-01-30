Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,086,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,526,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $715.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 113.76% and a negative net margin of 11,299.86%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 28.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

