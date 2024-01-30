Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after purchasing an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $244.57 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

