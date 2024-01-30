Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 439,800 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 385,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $100,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at $405,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $105,523 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 114,375.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 150,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the third quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 116.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Stock Up 7.1 %

VSTM stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verastem has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.17. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Verastem from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

