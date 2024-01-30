VELA Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,409,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,697,000 after acquiring an additional 928,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,027,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,240,000 after purchasing an additional 316,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth approximately $28,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.24. 169,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,038. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

