VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 803 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

VELA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 233,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.73. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.92 and a twelve month high of $123.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $107,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

