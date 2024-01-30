VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 18,487 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

VELA Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,487 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Envista Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NVST traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 39,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,163.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 19,185 shares of company stock worth $417,125 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

