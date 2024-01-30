VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,940 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

Fox Factory stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 199,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

