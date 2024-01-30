VELA Investment Management LLC Invests $737,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 745,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,457,000 after purchasing an additional 274,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,088.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $112,831.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,088.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.85. 14,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $127.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $234.11 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.