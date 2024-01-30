VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.88.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 269,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,392. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $204.51.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

