VELA Investment Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,703 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up 1.7% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 472,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

