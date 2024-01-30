VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. AXIS Capital makes up about 1.2% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 343,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,889. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.