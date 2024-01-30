VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up about 1.1% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MTN traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $222.04. 107,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.26 and a 200-day moving average of $225.54. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.26.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

