VELA Investment Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,128,000 after acquiring an additional 80,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.57. The stock had a trading volume of 682,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,139. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,885 shares of company stock valued at $310,586 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

