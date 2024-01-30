VELA Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

NYSE CPA traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 119,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,578. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

