VELA Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 54.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $310,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,504.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 607,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,653. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

