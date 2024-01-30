VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 29,417 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,634,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,706,000 after buying an additional 1,325,390 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,082,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,141,219. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.