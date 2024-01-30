VELA Investment Management LLC Buys 21,859 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises about 1.8% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.41. 4,472,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $80.61.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

