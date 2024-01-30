VELA Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,170 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 396.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 36.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the third quarter worth $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Tidewater during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Shares of Tidewater stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,681. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $299.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

