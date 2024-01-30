Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $151.66.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

