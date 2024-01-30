Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $17,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.04. 704,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,602. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.13 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

