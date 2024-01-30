Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $243.98. 3,067,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,855. The firm has a market cap of $344.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.87 and its 200-day moving average is $223.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $244.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

