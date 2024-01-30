Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stake Lowered by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

