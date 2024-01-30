Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Raised by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 7.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $104,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $73.12. 6,675,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,017. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.25.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

