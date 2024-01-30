Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,554,000. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,928,000 after acquiring an additional 46,462 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $84.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

