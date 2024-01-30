Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,816,000 after acquiring an additional 205,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after acquiring an additional 71,384 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.06. The company had a trading volume of 100,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

