Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 510.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $73.00. 550,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,555. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.21.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.