Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $257.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $259.57.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

