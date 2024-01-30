VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.